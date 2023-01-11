Check out all features of MG Motor’s electric hatchback MG4
British automotive marque MG Motor unveiled its latest electric hatchback MG4 at the Auto Expo 2023. Currently, MG4 is sold in more than 20 European markets and is available in six colour options: Holborn Blue, Black Pearl, Volcano Orange, Arctic White, Camden Grey, and Dynamic Red. MG Motor’s MG4, in terms of dimensions, is the same size as its existing sports utility vehicle (SUV) ZS EV.
A look at Maruti Suzuki concept eVX features here
According to Maruti Suzuki, this concept eVX SUV will be based on a dedicated EV architecture and will be jointly developed with Japanese manufacturer Toyota.
Maruti also claims that this new platform will help the company to develop a “range of future full-EV models” in the coming years.
What’s up with two-wheeler makers?
TVS, Hero MotoCorp, Bajaj Auto, Honda Motorcycle, Yamaha, Suzuki motorcycle are the OEMs that would be showcasing flex-fuel vehicles. Apart from electric vehicles, some OEMs will also display prototypes of CNG, LNG, Hybrid, and Hydrogen vehicles.
Auto expo 2023 Live: MG Motor unveils Next Gen Hector series
British automotive marque MG Motor, on Wednesday, unveiled its latest electric hatchback MG4 at the Auto Expo 2023. MG4 electric vehicle (EV), first unveiled globally in July 2022, is a born-electric vehicle based on Chinese automotive manufacturer SAIC Motor’s modular, scalable platform.
Next Gen Hector series is priced in the range of Rs 14-22 lakh. The flagship SUV is available in 5, 6, and 7-seater configurations, offers intelligently designed seating options, and ample space. The 6-seater SUV seats come with a captain configuration while the 7-seater vehicle is offered with bench seats.
These Bollywood stars will attend Auto Expo 2023
To lure the auto-enthusiasts, manufacturers are expected to bring big brand ambassadors like Bollywood superstars Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh and Varun Dhawan, among others to host several new launches and concept demos over the six days of the event.
Auto expo 2023 sees participation from newer start-up players
"There is a much larger participation of newer start-up players who are manufacturing vehicles - most of them manufacturing only EV products - whether it is pure EV passenger vehicle manufacturers or pure EV two and three-wheeler manufacturers or pure EV commercial vehicle manufacturers", said the Society for Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM).
Maruti Suzuki India unveils Concept Electric SUV eVX at Auto Expo 2023
Maruti Suzuki India Limited today showcased the Concept Electric SUV eVX at Auto Expo 2023. With this, the company has reinforced its vision of developing sustainable powertrain systems through continuous technological development and innovation. The 'Emotional Versatile Cruiser,' - Concept eVX is a mid-size electric SUV concept designed and developed by Suzuki Motor Corporation, Japan offering futuristic SUV design elements with an upright posture and commanding highseating.
The Concept Electric SUV eVX will be powered by a 60kWh battery pack offering up to 550km of driving range.
Toshihiro Suzuki, Representative Director and President, Suzuki Motor Corporation, said, "We plan to bring it to market by 2025. At the Suzuki Group, addressing global warming is a priority. We are promoting a range of global measures to reduce greenhouse gas emissions generated from our business. One key measure is reducing CO2 emitted by using our products. Here in India, as announced in March last year, we will invest 100 billion rupees in the production of BEVs and their batteries.”
Auto Expo 2023 LIVE: Exclusive on Maruti Suzuki
Maruti Suzuki shall unveil its electric SUV concept EVX, which will be the first EV to be launched in India by 2025. The length of the vehicle would be more than four metres. It will have a 550 km range and its battery size would be 60kWh, sources tell Parikshit Luthra.
Maruti Suzuki and Tata Motors set to make big announcements
Maruti Suzuki will showcase its first electric vehicle for the global market at the auto expo while Tata Motors will unveil electric vehicle concepts and products across the EV, PV and CV range.
Altroz EV and Punch EV could be showcased.