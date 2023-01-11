Auto Expo 2023 LIVE updates: Maruti unveils Concept SUV eVX, MG Motor reveals Next Gen Hector series prices

By Parikshit Luthra   | Kanishka Sarkar  Jan 11, 2023 11:39 AM IST (Updated)
Auto Expo 2023 LIVE updates: India's motor show is back after a gap of three years with 75 launches and unveils expected to take place at the India Expo Mart in Greater Noida. Five global launches are also set to take place. Maruti Suzuki's 5-door Jimny, the next-generation Kia Carnival, the MG Air EV, Tata Punch EV, and Hyundai's Ioniq5 are among the vehicles that will be launched at the auto expo. Catch minute by minute updates of India’s Auto Expo 2023 LIVE here

Auto Expo 2023 Live: Hyundai Ioniq 6 showcased

Jan 11, 2023 11:47 AM

Check out all features of MG Motor’s electric hatchback MG4

British automotive marque MG Motor unveiled its latest electric hatchback MG4 at the Auto Expo 2023. Currently, MG4 is sold in more than 20 European markets and is available in six colour options: Holborn Blue, Black Pearl, Volcano Orange, Arctic White, Camden Grey, and Dynamic Red. MG Motor’s MG4, in terms of dimensions, is the same size as its existing sports utility vehicle (SUV) ZS EV.

Jan 11, 2023 11:39 AM

A look at Maruti Suzuki concept eVX features here

According to Maruti Suzuki, this concept eVX SUV will be based on a dedicated EV architecture and will be jointly developed with Japanese manufacturer Toyota. 

Maruti also claims that this new platform will help the company to develop a “range of future full-EV models” in the coming years.

Jan 11, 2023 11:25 AM

Greaves Cotton displays six EV at Auto Expo 2023

Greaves Cotton showcased six new electric two and three-wheelers at Auto Expo 2023. It has deployed ₹1,500 crore to develop the Make In India EV ecosystem.

Jan 11, 2023 10:43 AM

Ashok Leyland to showcase 7 vehicles 

1. Battery Electric Vehicle 
2. Fuel Cell electric vehicle
3. Hydrogen internal combustion engine vehicle 
4. Liquefied Natural Gas Vehicle
5. Intercity CNG Bus
6. A mini passenger bus 
7. Ambulance

Jan 11, 2023 10:33 AM

What’s up with two-wheeler makers? 

TVS, Hero MotoCorp, Bajaj Auto, Honda Motorcycle, Yamaha, Suzuki motorcycle are the OEMs that would be showcasing flex-fuel vehicles. Apart from electric vehicles, some OEMs will also display prototypes of CNG, LNG, Hybrid, and Hydrogen vehicles.

Jan 11, 2023 10:25 AM

MG EVs on dispay at Auto Expo  2023

MG Motor is also showcasing many EVs like ERX5, EMG6 sedan, MIFA9 full range MPV, Marvel R Electric and MG5 full electric wagon at the Indian motor event in Greater Noida.

Jan 11, 2023 10:18 AM

Auto expo 2023 Live: MG Motor unveils Next Gen Hector series

British automotive marque MG Motor, on Wednesday, unveiled its latest electric hatchback MG4 at the Auto Expo 2023. MG4 electric vehicle (EV), first unveiled globally in July 2022, is a born-electric vehicle based on Chinese automotive manufacturer SAIC Motor’s modular, scalable platform.

Next Gen Hector series is priced in the range of Rs 14-22 lakh. The flagship SUV is available in 5, 6, and 7-seater configurations, offers intelligently designed seating options, and ample space. The 6-seater SUV seats come with a captain configuration while the 7-seater vehicle is offered with bench seats.

Jan 11, 2023 10:16 AM

Auto expo 2023 live: Green Technology showcases at Maruti Suzuki pavilion

Maruti Suzuki has also displayed its range of sustainable product offerings like WagonR Flex Fuel prototype, Brezza S-CNG and Grand Vitara Intelligent Electric Hybrid.

Jan 11, 2023 9:44 AM

These Bollywood stars will attend Auto Expo 2023

To lure the auto-enthusiasts, manufacturers are expected to bring big brand ambassadors like Bollywood superstars Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh and Varun Dhawan, among others to host several new launches and concept demos over the six days of the event.

Jan 11, 2023 9:27 AM

Auto expo 2023 sees participation from newer start-up players 

"There is a much larger participation of newer start-up players who are manufacturing vehicles - most of them manufacturing only EV products - whether it is pure EV passenger vehicle manufacturers or pure EV two and three-wheeler manufacturers or pure EV commercial vehicle manufacturers", said the Society for Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM).

Jan 11, 2023 9:15 AM

Check out Maruti Suzuki's Concept Electric SUV eVX's specifications

• Dimensions: L x W x H: 4,300mm x 1,800mm x 1,600mm
• Platform: All-new dedicated EV platform
• Battery Capacity: 60kWh battery pack with safe battery technology
• Driving Range: up to 550km

Jan 11, 2023 9:05 AM

Maruti Suzuki India unveils Concept Electric SUV eVX at Auto Expo 2023

Maruti Suzuki India Limited today showcased the Concept Electric SUV eVX at Auto Expo 2023. With this, the company has reinforced its vision of developing sustainable powertrain systems through continuous technological development and innovation. The 'Emotional Versatile Cruiser,' - Concept eVX is a mid-size electric SUV concept designed and developed by Suzuki Motor Corporation, Japan offering futuristic SUV design elements with an upright posture and commanding highseating. 

The Concept Electric SUV eVX will be powered by a 60kWh battery pack offering up to 550km of driving range. 

Toshihiro Suzuki, Representative Director and President, Suzuki Motor Corporation, said, "We plan to bring it to market by 2025. At the Suzuki Group, addressing global warming is a priority. We are promoting a range of global measures to reduce greenhouse gas emissions generated from our business. One key measure is reducing CO2 emitted by using our products. Here in India, as announced in March last year, we will invest 100 billion rupees in the production of BEVs and their batteries.”

Jan 11, 2023 9:01 AM

Auto Expo 2023 LIVE: Exclusive on Maruti Suzuki

Maruti Suzuki shall unveil its electric SUV concept EVX, which will be the first EV to be launched in India by 2025. The length of the vehicle would be more than four metres. It will have a 550 km range and its battery size would be 60kWh, sources tell Parikshit Luthra. 

Jan 11, 2023 8:56 AM

Maruti Suzuki and Tata Motors set to make big announcements

Maruti Suzuki will showcase its first electric vehicle for the global market at the auto expo while Tata Motors will unveil electric vehicle concepts and products across the EV, PV and CV range.

Altroz EV and Punch EV could be showcased. 

Jan 11, 2023 8:53 AM