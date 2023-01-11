Auto Expo 2023 LIVE updates: Maruti Suzuki India unveils Concept Electric SUV eVX

Maruti Suzuki India unveils Concept Electric SUV eVX at Auto Expo 2023
Maruti Suzuki India Limited today showcased the Concept Electric SUV eVX at Auto Expo 2023. With this, the company has reinforced its vision of developing sustainable powertrain systems through continuous technological development and innovation. The 'Emotional Versatile Cruiser,' - Concept eVX is a mid-size electric SUV concept designed and developed by Suzuki Motor Corporation, Japan offering futuristic SUV design elements with an upright posture and commanding highseating.
The Concept Electric SUV eVX will be powered by a 60kWh battery pack offering up to 550km of driving range.
Toshihiro Suzuki, Representative Director and President, Suzuki Motor Corporation, said, "We plan to bring it to market by 2025. At the Suzuki Group, addressing global warming is a priority. We are promoting a range of global measures to reduce greenhouse gas emissions generated from our business. One key measure is reducing CO2 emitted by using our products. Here in India, as announced in March last year, we will invest 100 billion rupees in the production of BEVs and their batteries.”
Maruti Suzuki shall unveil its electric SUV concept EVX, which will be the first EV to be launched in India by 2025. The length of the vehicle would be more than four metres. It will have a 550 km range and its battery size would be 60kWh, sources tell Parikshit Luthra.
Maruti Suzuki will showcase its first electric vehicle for the global market at the auto expo while Tata Motors will unveil electric vehicle concepts and products across the EV, PV and CV range.
Altroz EV and Punch EV could be showcased.
The Society for Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) has said that 48 vehicle manufacturers and 114 exhibitors are participating this time around compared to 35 vehicle makers and 108 exhibitors in 2020. Five global launches are also set to take place.
The 15th edition of the Indian Motor Show is now live at two venues - Auto Expo Component Show at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi and Auto Expo - The Motor Show at India Expo Mart, Greater Noida. The automotive components manufacturers will showcase their components from 12-15 January, while participating automakers are expected to showcase their current as well as an upcoming range of vehicles at the venue.