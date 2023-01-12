Auto Expo 2023 LIVE updates: Maruti Suzuki unveils Jimny and SUV Fronx, says it aims be number 1 in SUV segment

Check out the features of Maruti's FRONX
FRONX features a sporty and aerodynamic silhouette accentuated by the signature NEXWave Grille and NEXTre Crystal Block LED DRLS. It has a progressive roofline and a full LED wweeping, connected RCL that makes a distinct yet signature style statement, Maruti says.
Maruti Suzuki unveils urban SUV Fronx and Jimny
Maruti Suzuki unveiled urban SUV Fronx, which has been conceptualised in India, and the 5-door Jimny, a rival to Thar. Hisashi Takeuchi, MD and CEO, Maruti said, "We aim to get back to 50 percent market share and be number 1 in SUV segment."
Tata Motors to continue investing in tech, will focus on all electric car segments: N Chandrasekaran
Tata is aiming at urban mobility as well as long distance trucking and will focus on both in internal combustion and electric vehicles, Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran told CNBC-TV18 on the first day of the auto expo.
In a brief interview, Chandrasekaran outlined Tata's priorities in the coming year and spoke about other things, including the Air India incident
Auto Expo 2023 Live: MG Motor unveils Hydrogen Fuel Cell powered Euniq 7
On the second day of the auto expo, MG Motor unveiled its Hydrogen Fuel Cell powered Euniq 7.
The vehicle is is powered by PROME P390 Hydrogen Fuel Cell tech. It is a production ready Hydrogen Fuel Cell MPV that takes only three minutes to refuel and has a range of 605 km.
Auto Expo 2023 live| These major automakers are skipping the Indian Motor Show
While many are queuing up in the pit to come out and showcase their new offerings, especially on the EV front, the event will witness the absence of brands like Mahindra & Mahindra, Volkswagen, Skoda, Honda Cars, Nissan and Renault.
In the luxury cars segment too, carmakers like Mercedes-Benz, BMW, Audi and Volvo to Porsche, Lamborghini and Jaguar Land Rover are staying away.
Auto Expo 2023: All that happened on day 1
From global premiere of Suzuki Motor Corporation's concept electric SUV 'eVX' to the unveiling of Tata Motor’s Sierra, Harrier EVs and auto majors’ commitment to invest in sustainable mobility and more, check out the highlights of all the launches and unveils on day 1.
Auto Expo 2023 live: Day 2 set to see Maruti Suzuki Jimny launch
Maruti Suzuki is all set to launch the 5 door Jimny, a rival to the Thar and a small SUV Fronx to take on the Hyundai Venue and Kia Sonnet and Tata Punch and Nexon today. Both the vehicles will be commercially rolled out in this calendar year while the launch will take place at the auto expo.