English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeauto News

Auto Expo 2023 LIVE updates: Maruti Suzuki unveils Jimny and SUV Fronx, says it aims be number 1 in SUV segment

Auto Expo 2023 LIVE updates: Maruti Suzuki unveils Jimny and SUV Fronx, says it aims be number 1 in SUV segment

Auto Expo 2023 LIVE updates: Maruti Suzuki unveils Jimny and SUV Fronx, says it aims be number 1 in SUV segment
Read Time1 Min(s) Read
Profile image
By Daanish Anand   | Kanishka Sarkar   Jan 12, 2023 10:16 AM IST (Updated)
Summary

Auto Expo 2023 LIVE updates: After electric vehicles stole the show on day 1 of India's motor show, which is back after a gap of three years, the auto expo is set to see more launches and displays on the second day on Thursday. Overall, a total of 75 launches and unveils are expected to take place at the India Expo Mart in Greater Noida. On the first day, the flagship motor show Auto Expo 2023 opened with the global premiere of Suzuki Motor Corporation's concept electric SUV 'eVX' which is slated to hit the market by 2025. It was followed by showcases and launches by Hyundai, Kia, Tata Motors and MG Motor. Catch minute by minute updates of day 2 of India’s Auto Expo 2023 LIVE here

Live Updates

Maruti Suzuki unveils urban SUV Fronx and Jimny

Maruti Suzuki unveiled urban SUV Fronx, which has been conceptualised in India, and the 5-door Jimny, a rival to Thar. Hisashi Takeuchi, MD and CEO, Maruti said, "We aim to get back to 50 percent market share and be number 1 in SUV segment."

Jan 12, 2023 10:16 AM

Tata Motors to continue investing in tech, will focus on all electric car segments: N Chandrasekaran

Tata is aiming at urban mobility as well as long distance trucking and will focus on both in internal combustion and electric vehicles, Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran told CNBC-TV18 on the first day of the auto expo. 

In a brief interview, Chandrasekaran outlined Tata's priorities in the coming year and spoke about other things, including the Air India incident

Catch the full conversation here

Jan 12, 2023 10:08 AM

Auto Expo 2023 Live: MG Motor unveils Hydrogen Fuel Cell powered Euniq 7

On the second day of the auto expo, MG Motor unveiled its Hydrogen Fuel Cell powered Euniq 7.

The vehicle is is powered by PROME P390 Hydrogen Fuel Cell tech. It is a production ready Hydrogen Fuel Cell MPV that takes only three minutes to refuel and has a range of 605 km. 

Jan 12, 2023 9:40 AM

Auto Expo 2023 live| These major automakers are skipping the Indian Motor Show

While many are queuing up in the pit to come out and showcase their new offerings, especially on the EV front, the event will witness the absence of brands like Mahindra & Mahindra, Volkswagen, Skoda, Honda Cars, Nissan and Renault.

In the luxury cars segment too, carmakers like Mercedes-Benz, BMW, Audi and Volvo to Porsche, Lamborghini and Jaguar Land Rover are staying away. 

Here's a look at likely reasons for their absence

Jan 12, 2023 9:27 AM

Auto Expo 2023: All that happened on day 1 

From global premiere of Suzuki Motor Corporation's concept electric SUV 'eVX' to the unveiling of Tata Motor’s Sierra, Harrier EVs and auto majors’ commitment to invest in sustainable mobility and more, check out the highlights of all the launches and unveils on day 1. 

Get details here

Jan 12, 2023 9:10 AM

Auto Expo 2023 live: Day 2 set to see Maruti Suzuki Jimny launch

Maruti Suzuki is all set to launch the 5 door Jimny, a rival to the Thar and a small SUV Fronx to take on the Hyundai Venue and Kia Sonnet and Tata Punch and Nexon today. Both the vehicles will be commercially rolled out in this calendar year while the launch will take place at the auto expo. 

Jan 12, 2023 8:58 AM

Shows

View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X