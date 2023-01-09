Auto Expo 2023 to witness over 75 launches at Greater Noida

At least 75 launches are expected at the Auto Expo 2023, taking place at the India Expo Mart in Greater Noida. The Society for Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) said that 48 vehicle manufacturers and 114 exhibitors are participating this time around.

India's motor show is returning after a gap of three years. At least 75 launches are expected at the Auto Expo 2023, taking place at the India Expo Mart in Greater Noida. Five global launches are also set to take place.

The Society for Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) said that 48 vehicle manufacturers and 114 exhibitors are participating this time around compared to 35 vehicle makers and 108 exhibitors in 2020.

"There is a much larger participation of newer start-up players who are manufacturing vehicles - most of them manufacturing only EV products - whether it is pure EV passenger vehicle manufacturers or pure EV two and three-wheeler manufacturers or pure EV commercial vehicle manufacturers", said the automotive industry body.

Maruti Suzuki's 5-door Jimny, the next-generation Kia Carnival, the MG Air EV, Tata Punch EV, and Hyundai's Ioniq5 are among the vehicles that will be launched at the auto expo.

A separate ethanol pavilion will showcase technological developments in the overall ethanol value chain. Some vehicle manufacturers would also display their working prototypes of flex-fuel vehicles, which can run on higher ethanol blends in the range of 20 percent to 85 percent.