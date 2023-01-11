Auto Expo 2023: Hyundai's second EV Ioniq 5 unveiled by Pathaan star Shah Rukh Khan

Hyundai Motor India’s Ioniq 5, it's second electric offering for India after the Kona EV, will currently be available for an introductory price of Rs 44.95 lakh (ex-showroom) for the first 500 customers in the country.

South Korean automaker Hyundai, on Wednesday, announced the prices of its long-awaited electric crossover Ioniq 5 at the Indian Motor Show, also known as Auto Expo 2023. Unveiling the car at the event, Pathaan actor Shah Rukh Khan said his favourite feature about the car was its ability to charge other electronic devices. Hyundai also showcased Ioniq 6 EV sedan.

Unsoo Kim, MD and CEO of Hyundai Motor India, while launching the model at Auto Expo 2023, said, "Ioniq 5 represents our shift towards future mobility with tenets that encapsulate intelligent technology, innovation and sustainability."

The model will pave the way for faster adoption of electric mobility, he added. Earlier in December 2021, Hyundai had announced plans to invest Rs 4,000 crore to drive in around six electric vehicles in India by 2028.

With this investment, the company is planning to roll out a mix of models based on its existing range as well as completely new vehicles based on its global platform E-GMP over the next few years. According to Hyundai, Its line-up of six battery electric vehicles will cater to multiple segments, including mass market and mass premium segments in India.

Hyundai Ioniq 5

The company had also announced that the new Ioniq 5 would be assembled domestically, unlike its Kia counterpart EV6 which will be imported as an entirely built unit (CBU). Hyundai's Ioniq 5 was first previewed at the 2019 Frankfurt motor show as the 45 EV concept. It also won the 2022 World Car of the Year award, the World Design of the Year and World Electric Car of the Year awards.

Hyundai Ioniq 5 will feature a 72.6kWh battery pack which develops 214bhp of power and 350Nm of torque. According to the ARAI, this new EV offers a 631km certified driving range on a single charge. The new Ioniq 5 is based on the Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP) platform.

Hyundai also claims that Ioniq comes with a fast charging capability of 10-80 percent in 18 minutes using a 350kw DC charger. The new Ioniq 5 is offered in three exterior colours — Matte Gravity Gold, Optic White, and Midnight Black Pearl.

In terms of dimensions, the new Ioniq 5 is 4,635mm long, 1,890mm wide, and 1,625mm tall. The wheelbase of the Hyundai's flagship EV stands at 3,000mm. Hyundai Ioniq 5 gets six airbags, ABS with EBD, VESS, EPB, MCB, and disc brakes on all four wheels. The Ioniq 5 EV also sports 20-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, flush-fitting door handles, LED front and tail lights and an integrated spoiler.

On the inside, the Hyundai Ioniq 5 features a Dark Pebble Gray interior theme, a Level 2 advanced driver-assistance system (ADAS) and a pair of 12.3-inch screens - an infotainment system and an instrument console.

Ioniq 5 also comes loaded with a Bose-sourced music system, Hyundai's proprietary BlueLink connected car system, a head-up display, ventilated and heated front seats, dual-zone climate control and wireless charging.

Hyundai Ioniq 6

Hyundai Ioniq 6 is the company’s third EV global offering followed by the Kona EV and the Ioniq 5. The company’s new electric sedan Ioniq 6, similar to its crossover SUV Ioniq 5, is based on Hyundai-Kia’s Electrical Global Modular Platform (E-GMP) and has already launched in the overseas market. This new EV comes loaded with a host of new features like Speed Sync Lighting that changes the vehicle’s ambient lights with its speed.

The Ioniq 6 is largely similar to its Kia counterpart EV6 and comes with similar battery sizes, drive platforms, skateboard architecture and physical proportions. Hyundai also claims that its latest EV has a drag coefficient of 0.21.

Hyundai’s this new EV, in terms of the inside, gets a flat centre console and a minimalist dashboard featuring a pair of 12-inch touchscreens. The company’s this electric sedan goes up against the likes of other EVs like the Tesla Model 3 and BMW i4.

In terms of battery size, the Ioniq 6 is offered in two options – a 53kWh battery pack and a 77kWh unit. The company’s this EV is powered by a single-motor rear-wheel-drive set-up that churns out 228hp and 350Nm in the standard version, while the higher variants get a dual motor all-wheel drive which makes 320hp and 605Nm of torque.

In terms of driving range, Hyundai claims that Ioniq 6 with the 53kWh battery pack can reach up to 429km on a single charge, while the 77.4kWh version could be driven up to 614km in the RWD variant and 583km in AWD model.