Auto Expo 2023: Greaves Cotton unveils new two-wheeler, three-wheeler EVs

Engineering company Greaves Cotton on Wednesday unveiled its range of electric two-wheeler and three-wheeler electric vehicles at the ongoing Auto Expo 2023.

At the event, the company unveiled three two-wheelers under the Ampere brand series — Ampere Primus, Ampere NXG and a multi-utility scooter Ampere NXU which can be also used for deliveries.

In the commercial three-wheeler segment, the company unveiled an electric passenger vehicle Greaves ELP, a cargo EV Greaves ELC and a futuristic cargo concept Greaves Aero Vision.

Greaves Electric Mobility Private Ltd, CEO and Executive Director, Sanjay Behl said Ampere Primus will be available during the ongoing quarter, while the rest of the vehicles will be made available during the course of the next financial year.

”Ampere Primus is now open for bookings across India. Rest of the vehicles will be launched in the next financial year,” Behl said.

Greaves Cotton Executive Vice Chairman Nagesh Basavanhalli at the event shared the company’s commitment to invest Rs 1,500 crore in the deployment of an indigenous electric vehicle ecosystem in the country since its entry into the e-mobility business.

Speaking with CNBCTV18, Basavanhalli said the company believes that EVs are the way to go and is already taking steps to make them more accessible to the mass market.

He said, “Greaves, as you know, back in 2016 was one of the early more into sustainable mobility because we believed when you look at oil prices, when you look at long-term sustainability, electric vehicles are the way to go. Hence, we started investing in technology, styling centres of excellence, and manufacturing people, and today what you are seeing our six new products in the high speed two-wheeler and three-wheeler, both B2B and B2C applications.”

In addition to the product itself, Greaves Cotton is also offering an ecosystem play that includes financing, retail and services. This is meant to make the transition to EVs as seamless as possible for customers.

Basavanhalli said, “We believe we are one of the few people who offers an ecosystem play. What that means is we give a two-wheeler or a three-wheeler product, we also give financing, service multi-branch service, multi-branch spares. If you look at it retails, we also sell other electric vehicles."

Basavanhalli also highlighted that the company's systems will be ready for both battery charging and swapping, making it even more convenient for customers to use their EVs.