Auto Expo 2023: Chinese EV maker BYD to showcase Seal, Atto 3 and e6

Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker BYD (Build Your Dreams), which recently launched its new Atto 3 electric SUV in the Indian market, announced plans to showcase its upcoming EVs at the Auto Expo 2023. The company will be showcasing its new electric sedan, Seal, for the first time in the country. Apart from the Atto 3 and Seal, BYD will also showcase its multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) e6.

BYD Seal

BYD claims that Seal is based on the company’s “ocean aesthetics” design language and shares styling features from the Ocean X concept unveiled in 2021. Interestingly, the company has also named this sedan in continuance of the ocean-themed nomenclature seen in its other EV models.

BYD Seal, in terms of size, is 4.8 metres long, 1.875 metres wide and 1.46 metres tall. This EV comes with a wheelbase of 2.875 metres. The Seal also comes equipped with features like an all-glass roof, door handles that are flush with the body, LED daytime running lights and LED lights at the rear.

Inside, the electric sedan is equipped with a rotating 15.6-inch infotainment display, a 10.25-inch digital instrument console and a heads-up display. The Seal’s central console gets a drive selector, controls for a heated windscreen, volume control and two wireless charging pads.

The BYD Seal is equipped with the Blade battery tech and comes with two battery pack options — a 61.4kWh pack with a driving range of 550km, and an 82.5kWh pack with a claimed range of 700km on a single charge (CLTC-cycle). Both these battery packs can be charged at rates of up to 110kW and 150kW, respectively.

As for powertrain options, the Seal comes with a choice of single-motor and dual-motor. According to BTD, the single-motor version offers 204bhp and can reach from 0-100 kmph in 5.7 seconds. However, the bigger battery version develops 312bhp and can reach 0-100 kmph in 5.9 seconds.

The Seal is also offered with a dual-motor AWD option which offers a combined power of 530bhp and can reach 0-100 kmph in 3.8 seconds.

BYD Atto 3

The Atto 3 is offered in India at a starting price of Rs 33.99 lakh, ex-showroom. Atto 3 rivals the likes of the Hyundai Kona EV and the MG ZS EV in the domestic market. This new EV comes through a semi-knocked down (SKD) route and is assembled at the company’s Sriperumbudur plant in Chennai.

BYD Atto 3 comes equipped with a 60kWh Blade battery and offers an ARAI-certified range of 521km on a full charge. The e-SUV’s powertrain features a permanent magnet synchronous electric motor, which the company claims to develop 201bhp and 310Nm of torque. Atto 3 is claimed to go from 0-100 kmph in 7.3 seconds and can be charged from 0-80 percent in 50 minutes.

BYD e6

The Chinese carmaker launched the MPV e6 for general buyers in August 2022 and offers only one GL variant of the car at the moment. The e6 comes with a single AC motor that generates 94 hp and 180 Nm of torque and is powered by a 71.87kWh battery pack.

Priced at Rs 29.15 lakh, the electric MPV’s claimed WLTP range is 415 kilometres, and the power is transmitted to the front wheels only. It can reach a top speed of 130 kmph.

In terms of bells and whistles, the e6 has four airbags, ABS with EBD, ESP, rear parking sensors, a rearview camera, HAC, HBA, TPMS, seatbelt reminders for every passenger, and a smart key among its safety features.