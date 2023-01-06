Auto Expo 2023: Here’s all about the venue, date, timing and list of participants

The 15th edition of the Indian Motor Show, also known as Auto Expo 2023, will be held in two venues - Auto Expo Component Show at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi and Auto Expo - The Motor Show at India Expo Mart, Greater Noida.

Indian Motor Show is a biennial event, which takes place in January or February every alternate year, was last held in 2020 and it was scheduled to take place in February 2022. However, due to the pandemic situation last year, the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) pushed the event to 2023.

Followings will be on display at Auto Expo 2023 : Cars, MUVs/SUVs, Two Wheelers, Three Wheelers, Special Vehicles, Concept Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles (Trucks & Buses), Vintage Cars, Super Cars and Bikes, Tyres and Tubes, Oil Companies, Automotive Design and Technology concepts, Engineering and IT for Automobile companies, Institutions, Universities, etc., Financial Institutions, Auto Insurance Companies, Media & Auto Publications.

Venue

Timings

The Auto Expo 2023 will be open to business ticket holders on January 13 from 11:00 am to 7:00 pm, while the general public will be allowed from January 14 to 18 from 11:00 am to 8:00 pm on Saturday and Sunday. On weekdays, the gate will open from 11:00 am to 7:00 pm. It should also be noted that entry to the venue will be closed an hour before closing time each day, and entry to the exhibition halls will be closed 30 minutes before closing time.

Manufacturers participating in Auto Expo 2023:

In 2023’s event, many cars from manufacturers like Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai Motor India, Tata Motors, Toyota Kirloskar Motor, Kia India, MG Motor India, and Renault India will be unveiled and launched at the Auto Expo.

In addition to this, several electric cars are also scheduled to be unveiled at the event. One can expect electric vehicle makers and battery brands to present their latest offerings at the Expo. These include BYD India, Tork Motors, Okinawa Autotech, Hero Electric, Log9 Material, ELMoto, Matter Motorworks, CE Info Systems, Sibros Technologies India, Omjay Eeve, Autoline E-Mobility, Hop Electric, Devot Motors, MTA E-Mobility, Greaves Cotton, and Omega Seiki Mobility.