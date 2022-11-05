Auto Expo 2023 to return after 3-year hiatus but these automakers to skip

India's biggest motor show, the Auto Expo will take place in January, after a gap of three years due to COVID-19. This time around, the prominent theme would be the future of mobility, with special emphasis on electric and alternate fuel vehicles.

India's biggest motor show, the Auto Expo 2023, will take place in January after a gap of three years due to COVID-19. This time around, the prominent theme would be the future of mobility, with special emphasis on electric and alternate fuel vehicles like CNG and green hydrogen.

But some big automobile companies are giving the event a miss.

Sources have informed CNBC-TV18 that the negotiations are still going on, and in a couple of weeks the market will come to know which major players will be attending the Auto Expo.

Here are some of the confirmed ones:

CNBC-TV18 has learnt that many passenger vehicle companies have confirmed their participation in the Auto Expo — they control at least 83 percent of the market. Similarly, commercial vehicle (CV) players have said yes to participating in the upcoming Auto Expo — they control around 73 percent of the market.

This time around, the expo will see participation from a lot of pure electric vehicle (EV) players, especially from the two-wheeler segment. Charging infra companies will also be present in the show.