Auto Expo 2020 to witness 60 launches; Reliance Jio, Facebook to attend
Updated : January 12, 2020 02:06 PM IST
In addition to auto manufacturers, Reliance Jio and social media giant Facebook will also be part of the 15th edition of the expo.
Sixty launches of passenger cars, commercial vehicles and two-wheelers are expected to showcase the future of mobility in the country.
Facebook will host a town hall discussion and will also be hosting other events.
