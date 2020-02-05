Auto Expo 2020: Tata Motors unveils SUV Gravitas; to be launched in first half of 2020

Tata Motors unveiled its latest SUV Tata Gravitas at the Auto Expo 2020. The highly anticipated model is expected to be priced above Tata’s flagship model Harrier at Rs 15 lakh to Rs 19 lakh and will be made available in the Indian market before July.

While initially only the diesel variant will be launched, the company is expected to come with a petrol version in the near future. Powered by the Fiat-sourced 2.0-litre, 4-cylinder diesel engine, which also powers the Harrier SUV, generates 168 bhp and 350 Nm peak torque. The model will also offer both 6-speed manual gearbox and 6-speed automatic options.

The initial looks suggest that the model is an upgraded 7-seater version of Harrier. It also comes with several changes such as roof rails, squared wheel arches, LED tail-lamps, larger tailgate and a beefier rear bumper.

The new model is the second vehicle built on the OMEGA (Optimal Modular Efficient Global Advanced) architecture, which is derived from Land Rover's D8 platform, and according to the company, will set higher benchmarks in terms of performance.

"The Gravitas will up the ante in terms of luxury and performance … We are confident that the model will inspire and lead as a product among customers and industry alike," Tata Motors President Passenger Vehicle Business Unit Mayank Pareek was earlier quoted as saying in an agency report.

(With agency inputs)