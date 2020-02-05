Associate Partners
Auto Expo 2020: Tata Motors unveils SUV Gravitas; to be launched in first half of 2020

Updated : February 05, 2020 01:34 PM IST

The highly anticipated model is expected to be priced above Tata’s flagship model Harrier.
While initially only the diesel variant will be launched the company is expected to come with a petrol version in the near future.
The new model is the second vehicle built on the OMEGA (Optimal Modular Efficient Global Advanced) architecture, which is derived from Land Rover's D8 platform.
