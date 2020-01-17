Auto Expo 2020 sees 10-15% surge in ticket sales despite major automakers' pull-out, say organisers
Updated : January 17, 2020 06:17 PM IST
Two-wheeler makers such as Hero MotoCorp, Honda Motorcycles and Scooters India, and TVS have decided to give the 15th edition of the auto show a miss.
Honda Cars India, Toyota Kirloskar India, Ford India, Volvo, BMW, Audi, Jeep, and Jaguar Land Rover India have also pulled out of the event.
The expo will see a significant participation from established and up-and-coming Chinese companies.
