Auto Expo 2020 sees 10-15% surge in ticket sales despite major automakers' pull-out, say organisers

Despite some major automakers opting out of the New Delhi Auto Expo 2020, ticket booking for the event has gone up 10-15 percent, according to organisers.

Two-wheeler makers such as Hero MotoCorp, Honda Motorcycles and Scooters India, and TVS have decided to give the 15th edition of the auto show, to be held between February 7 and 12, a miss this year.

These two-wheeler makers cited high investment costs in BS-VI vehicles, and lack of tangible return-on-investment in putting up a pavilion at the auto show as the reason for not taking part at the event.

Honda Cars India, Toyota Kirloskar India, Ford India, Volvo, BMW, Audi, Jeep, and Jaguar Land Rover India have also pulled out of the event.

However, the expo will see a significant participation from established and up-and-coming Chinese companies. China will be the single biggest country at the expo in terms of participation.

Great Wall Motors, BYD Motors, Changan and FAW Haima, and SAIC, which operates in India under the MG banner, will take part at the motor show.

Gurpratap Boparai, chairman, SIAM Trade Fair Group and managing director at Skoda Auto, said the gross number of companies participating this year remains same, as it is a usual phenomenon for companies to drop out of the show and come back for the next edition.

“This year the show is organised under difficult circumstances. Some of the members would be missing – currently occupied with responding to business challenges”, said Sugato Sen, deputy director general, SIAM.

Sen said the expo hasn’t increased rent to put up a stall at the expo in last eight years. The cost of putting up display has gone up on account of other factors, he added.

“Auto Expo – The Motor Show 2020” will feature new emission technology products and vehicles with more stringent safety standards under one roof.

“This edition of Auto Expo – The Motor Show will witness complete transformation of vehicles meeting BSVI emission norms ahead of the government’s specified deadline” said an official statement.