Associate Partners
HDFC Life mitsubishi
#Budget2020#Coronavirus#Vistara
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Auto
Auto

Auto Expo 2020: Reliance Jio showcases connected vehicle solutions

Updated : February 05, 2020 06:22 PM IST

Reliance Jio solutions include components like hardware, connectivity and platform, which will allow scaling based on user-requirement as well as security of the data involved.
Reliance Jio said to be in discussions with vehicle manufacturers and fleet management companies for installation of these solutions.
Reliance Jio allows users in multiple areas like route management, vehicle telematics and diagnostics.
Auto Expo 2020: Reliance Jio showcases connected vehicle solutions

You May Also Like

From July, Indian tourists to pay Rs 1,200 per day in Bhutan as sustainable development fee

From July, Indian tourists to pay Rs 1,200 per day in Bhutan as sustainable development fee

Indian-origin Citi banker, earning over €1 million, suspended for stealing sandwiches, say reports

Indian-origin Citi banker, earning over €1 million, suspended for stealing sandwiches, say reports

US Federal Reserve bars former Goldman Sachs executive for role in 1MDB corruption scandal

US Federal Reserve bars former Goldman Sachs executive for role in 1MDB corruption scandal

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement