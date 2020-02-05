Auto
Auto Expo 2020: Reliance Jio showcases connected vehicle solutions
Updated : February 05, 2020 06:22 PM IST
Reliance Jio solutions include components like hardware, connectivity and platform, which will allow scaling based on user-requirement as well as security of the data involved.
Reliance Jio said to be in discussions with vehicle manufacturers and fleet management companies for installation of these solutions.
Reliance Jio allows users in multiple areas like route management, vehicle telematics and diagnostics.