Auto Expo 2020: Maruti Suzuki unveils Vitara Brezza with petrol engine

The country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Thursday unveiled its compact SUV Vitara Brezza with BS VI-compliant petrol engine at the Auto Expo. The company also commenced the booking of the vehicle at all its Arena showrooms across the country.

Maruti Suzuki has sold over five lakh units of diesel-powered Vitara Brezza since its launch in the country in 2016, MSI Managing Director and CEO Kenichi Ayukawa told reporters at the Auto Expo. "We are confident that the new Vitara Brezza will receive an overwhelming response from the customers," he said.

Utility vehicles continue to hold consumer interest, Ayukawa said, adding with almost 35 percent share of the industry, this segment is growing rapidly, he said.

The vehicle comes with 1.5-litre petrol engine with higher fuel efficiency and lower emissions, the company said. The automatic trims come with progressive smart hybrid technology.

The new vehicle is also loaded with latest safety features including dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, driver and co-driver seat belt reminder, rear parking assist, high-speed warning alert, reverse parking sensors as standard across all variants.