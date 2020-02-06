Auto
Auto Expo 2020: Maruti Suzuki unveils Vitara Brezza with petrol engine
Updated : February 06, 2020 03:39 PM IST
The vehicle comes with 1.5 litre petrol engine with higher fuel efficiency and lower emissions.
The all-new Vitara Brezza offers a host of convenience and safety features including auto-retracting outside rear view mirror (ORVM), auto-dimming and antiglare inside rear view mirror (IRVM) and gearshift indicator.
The all-new Vitara Brezza will be available with a 5-speed manual and 4-speed automatic transmissions.