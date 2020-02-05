Auto
Auto Expo 2020: Maruti Suzuki unveils new electric concept Futuro-e
Updated : February 05, 2020 11:11 AM IST
India's largest carmaker also announced that it will sell ten lakh green cars over the next few years under its ‘Mission Green Million’ project.
The concept model is an SUV coupe and a company statement said that the "futuristic electric coupe-style concept vehicle will bring a fresh global design perspective to the Indian landscape".
Maruti Suzuki will display 17 vehicles at the expo, including Celerio, S-Presso, WagonR, Swift, Dzire, Baleno, Ertiga, S-Cross, Ciaz S, XL6 and Swift Hybrid.