Associate Partners
HDFC Life mitsubishi
#Budget2020#Coronavirus#Vistara
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Auto
Auto

Auto Expo 2020: Maruti Suzuki unveils new electric concept Futuro-e

Updated : February 05, 2020 11:11 AM IST

India's largest carmaker also announced that it will sell ten lakh green cars over the next few years under its ‘Mission Green Million’ project.
The concept model is an SUV coupe and a company statement said that the "futuristic electric coupe-style concept vehicle will bring a fresh global design perspective to the Indian landscape".
Maruti Suzuki will display 17 vehicles at the expo, including Celerio, S-Presso, WagonR, Swift, Dzire, Baleno, Ertiga, S-Cross, Ciaz S, XL6 and Swift Hybrid.
Auto Expo 2020: Maruti Suzuki unveils new electric concept Futuro-e

You May Also Like

US Federal Reserve bars former Goldman Sachs executive for role in 1MDB corruption scandal

US Federal Reserve bars former Goldman Sachs executive for role in 1MDB corruption scandal

Aim to produce 1.6 lakh bikes with Bajaj Auto in 2020, says KTM

Aim to produce 1.6 lakh bikes with Bajaj Auto in 2020, says KTM

Startup Street: Local language learning app, Entri raises USD 1.4 million

Startup Street: Local language learning app, Entri raises USD 1.4 million

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement