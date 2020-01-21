Auto Expo 2020: Maruti Suzuki to showcase new electric Concept Futuro-e

Maruti Suzuki is all set to premier a coupe-style electric concept Futuro-e at the Auto Expo 2020. The company has billed the new concept as a design study for the future.

“Conceptualized and designed in India for the aspirational youth who seek bold expressions #ConceptFUTURO-e is a design study for next generation mobility solutions. Concept FUTURO-e demonstrates a bold new design language for the popular utility vehicle segment,” Maruti Suzuki said in a press release announcing the premier.

“Concept FUTURO-e resonates Maruti Suzuki’s commitment to create existing designs for next generation. Offering a sneak peek into future of design, Concept FUTURO-e represents Maruti Suzuki’s vision for the Indian automobile market,” CV Raman, senior executive director of engineering at Maruti Suzuki, said.

India’s leading automaker will hope its innovations help change its fortunes this year after a tepid 2019 when most of the major manufacturers in the country experienced prolonged slowdown.