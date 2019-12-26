Auto
Auto demand gets firm, BSVI shift test remains
Updated : December 26, 2019 08:10 AM IST
According to a Motilal Oswal Institutional Equities report, the stability has partly appeared due to high discounts, better availability of finance and improvement in rural sentiment.
"While the worst seems to be over, we don't expect secular recovery considering last hurdle in the form of BSVI transition," the report said.
