Auto Auto dealers struggling to pay salaries will rationalize manpower, cut pay to keep costs low Updated : May 08, 2020 05:28 PM IST Even though a few dealers are gradually opening up showrooms in green zones, the exercise is mostly oriented towards conducting maintenance and cleaning activities. Auto dealers will inevitably look towards reducing manpower costs by way of layoffs and salary correction at mid and senior levels. According to auto dealers that CNBC-TV18 spoke to, some have already decided to implement pay cuts of up to 50 percent across the board.