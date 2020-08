India's auto components supply chain is struggling to keep up even with the muted demand in the market. Social-distancing, reverse migration of skilled labour and sporadic regional lockdowns have meant a hit for productivity on the shop floors, according to the Automotive Component Manufacturers Association (ACMA).

"After a very long time our supply chains are not able to take care of even the muted demand in the market," said Deepak Jain, President, ACMA at the association's annual press conference held to view the industry's performance for FY20.

"We are finding it tough to undertake production despite the availability of labour now. There is a difficulty in finding skilled labour," he said, adding that the training period for new labourers takes several weeks.

Components makers are now looking to build and keep inventory citing uncertainties in the future. The pandemic continues, and sustainable production in these times faces several challenges.

The turnover of the automotive component industry stood at Rs 3.49 lakh crore (USD 49.2 billion) for the period April 2019-March 2020, registering a de-growth of 11.7 percent over the previous year. The vehicle industry, for the same period, shrunk by 18 percent.

"The auto components aftermarket at Rs 69,381 crore (USD 9.8 billion) remained stable while sales to OEMs in the domestic market at Rs 2.87 lakh crore (USD 40.5 billion) declined 17 percent. Both imports and exports declined by 11.4 percent and 3.2 percent respectively; Imports stood at Rs 1.09 lakh crore (USD 15.4 billion), while exports at Rs 1.02 lakh crore (USD 14.5 billion)," said Vinnie Mehta, Director General, ACMA.