Bajaj Auto today said it will cut salaries and wages of the staff at its Waluj Aurangabad plant by 50 percent "if authorities declare a lockdown and the plant is forced to shut down".

Authorities have already said they will implement a strict lockdown in Aurangabad between July 10 and 18 following a rise in COVID-19 cases but Bajaj Auto said it was still awaiting lockdown notification from authorities.

The company added that only employees who are present on July 8 and 9, as well as on the first day working post lockdown will receive the remaining 50 percent salary.

The pay cut will not be applicable to COVID-19 positive cases, those who remain under quarantine as well as those who are called for emergency work.

The announcement is in line with what Bajaj Auto MD Rajiv Bajaj had told CNBC-TV18 on July 6.

The Bajaj Auto plant has seen several cases of COVID-19, pegged at 250 by a Reuters report, even though Rajiv Bajaj did not confirm the number.

The company had so far resisted taking any pay cut for its employees and has not laid off any staff during the lockdown.

A letter by the Bajaj Auto Limited Employees Union (Aurangabad) credited the company for “going beyond the call of duty” in its handling of COVID-19 cases, including providing medical and financial assistance and setting up a COVID centre.

“There were nil cases [at the plant] between April 24 (when the plant opened for the first time during the lockdown) and June 5. Thereafter, it is due to the activity in the city following the Unlock that cases spread all over including in the plant,” the letter says.