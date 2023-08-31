August Auto Sales: Street sees modest growth — passenger vehicles at 3%, 2-wheelers at 6%

As the auto industry gears up for sales results in August, the Street estimates that there will be modest growth across various segments. This trend can be attributed to a bolstered demand scenario compared to the same period last year.

The passenger vehicle retail sector is expected to see a growth of around 3 percent year-on-year (YoY). However, the small car segment is expected to grapple with subdued demand. Discounts in this segment have climbed further to target potential buyers.

On a positive note, the waiting periods for even popular models are on the decline, indicating smoother accessibility for interested consumers.

The medium and heavy commercial vehicles (MHCV) segment is expected to register a growth in retail traction, marking a upswing of 12 percent YoY. Meanwhile, the two-wheeler retail sector is expected to surge by 6 percent year-on-year compared to a stagnant performance in July 2023.

The surge in demand can be attributed to the positive response towards recent launches by renowned brands like Triumph and Harley.

With monsoon activity seeing a slowdown — rainfall levels recorded an 8 percent dip below normal levels — it could potentially have implications for vehicle sales, especially in regions heavily reliant on agricultural activities.

According to market analysts at Nomura, the expectations for prominent automobile companies are as follows:

Ashok Leyland is projected to experience a total sales uptick of 8 percent YoY, reaching 15,300 units, compared to the previous year's 14,100 units.

Bajaj Auto, on the other hand, is expected to see a 18 percent YoY drop in total sales, recording 3.3 lakh units in contrast to the prior year's 4.01 lakh units.

Hero MotoCorp is set to record a modest yet positive growth of 2 percent YoY, with total sales amounting to 4.7 lakh units against the earlier 4.62 lakh units.

Royal Enfield is predicted to showcase a 7 percent YoY growth in total sales, achieving 75,000 units in comparison to last year's 70,100 units.

TVS Motor is anticipated to maintain its sales status quo with a flat YoY performance, amounting to 3.33 lakh units.

Maruti Suzuki is expected to have a 2 percent YoY rise in total sales, reaching 1.85 lakh units compared to 1.65 lakh units in the previous year.

Mahindra and Mahindra is likely to observe a growth of 10 percent YoY, with total sales reaching 65,000 units vis-à-vis 59,000 units in the previous year.