August Auto Sales Live: Escorts Kubota sales decline over 8% — check how automakers performed this month

August Auto Sales live: Escorts Kubota sales decline 8.5%
Escorts Kubota Limited Sold 5,593 tractors in August 2023.Escorts Kubota Limited Agri Machinery Business Division in
August 2023 sold 5,593 tractors as against 6,111 tractors sold in August 2022.
August Auto Sales Live: How much will PV rise?
The passenger vehicle retail sector is expected to see a growth of around 3 percent year-on-year (YoY). However, the small car segment is expected to grapple with subdued demand. Discounts in this segment have climbed further to target potential buyers.
Auto sales Sugust Live: What can be expected?
As the auto industry gears up for sales results in August, the Street estimates that there will be modest growth across various segments. This trend can be attributed to a bolstered demand scenario compared to the same period last year.