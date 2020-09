The automobile companies seem to be coming back on track. At least the August auto sales data seems to suggest. The sector witnessed increased demand for two-wheelers and tractors during the month driven by signs of early festive kick-off with Onam and Ganesh Chaturthi and increasing preference for personal mobility and better rural growth on decent monsoon.

The country’s largest two-wheeler manufacturer Hero MotoCorp saw its sales rising over 7 percent YoY and said that it is witnessing strong retail off-take and is currently operating in a bull market with rural and semi-urban centers driving demand.

“With August marking another step forward in the market's recovery, the Company cautiously anticipates sales to continue their upward trajectory with favorable factors such as the upcoming festive season, increasing consumer confidence, and continued government policy support,” Hero MotoCorp said.

Domestic sales for Bajaj Auto and Honda Motors also saw an uptick in August.

Among passenger vehicles, Maruti Suzuki registered a 17 percent year on year jump in total sales led by mini cars comprising such as Alto and WagonR whose sales rose 94.7 percent.

Tata Motors and Hyundai Motors also witnessed robust growth in the domestic market in August 2020.

The management of auto companies remained optimistic about the demand to improve going ahead due to the second phase of the festive season, restarting economic activities, and the subsequent easing of supply chains.

“At Mahindra, we continue to see good recovery in demand both for SUVs and Pick-ups in the Small Commercial Vehicles segment. For the month of August, we have registered growth in both SUVs and Pick-ups. We have been able to meet the uplift in demand by managing the supply chain challenges and going forward will continue to keep our focus on it," said Veejay Nakra, Chief Executive Officer, Automotive Division, M&M Ltd.

The commercial vehicle segment continued to reel under pressure and witnessed a fall in sales in August. Meanwhile, tractor sales showed a sharp uptick led by an increase in the Kharif sowing area, thereby indicating a bumper harvest, bountiful monsoon, good rural cash flows, and base effect.

Total tractor sales were up 70-80 percent YoY in August and were set for a positive Q1.

“We expect the domestic two wheeler segment will continue to do well driven by pent up demand and inventory push while exports are also expected to improve from current levels. In the commercial vehicles space we expect exports to normalize very soon while domestic sales will improve only gradually as restrictions are eased in India,” said Jyoti Roy, DVP- Equity Strategist, Angel Broking Ltd.

Jefferies said that the Indian auto industry saw a significant pick-up in wholesale volumes in August.

“Recovery has set the stage for a turnaround in financial performance in Q2,” the brokerage said.

Brokerage CLSA said that it continues to prefer tractor and 2-wheeler stocks. It believes that export incentive reduction is a temporary headwind for Bajaj Auto and TVS Motor Company.