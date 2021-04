German luxury carmaker Audi has officially unveiled the Q4 e-tron and Q4 sportback e-tron electric sports utility vehicles. Both the models are the first compact electric SUVs from the company and they will also be the most affordable electric vehicles in its stable.

The Audi Q4 e-tron and Q4 sportback e-tron are available in three drive variants - Q4 35 e-tron, Q4 40 e-tron and the Q4 50 e-tron Quattro. The entry-level Q4 35 e-tron has a 52 kWh battery, whereas the two higher models offer a bigger 77 kWh battery pack.

As per the Worldwide Harmonized Light Vehicles Test Procedure (WLTP) cycle, the Q4 35 e-tron has a range of 341 km on a single charge, while the Q4 sportback 35 e-tron can go up to 349 km.

The Audi Q4 40 e-tron, with a larger battery, can cover up to 520 km on a single charge. The more powerful Q4 50 e-tron quattro and Q4 sportback 50 e-tron Quattro models have ranges of up to 488 km and 497 km respectively.

Both SUVs reflect distinctive characters. At the rear, both are equipped with a spoiler. Q4 flaunts the spoiler on the roof, in the case of the Q4 sportback it's attached to the boot lid. Both models have also got LED tail lamps attached by a LED bar creating the effect of being one single unit, according to the report.

Both Q4 e-tron models SUVs will be available for sale in Europe in June 2021, with prices in Germany starting at EUR 41,900 ( Rs 37.72 lakh).