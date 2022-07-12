Audi to launch its facelifted A8 L in India today

German luxury carmaker Audi will launch its flagship sedan, A8 L, in India today. The 2022 avatar is a facelift of the A8 L. Bookings for the sedan opened in May 2022 for a token amount of Rs 10 lakh. Bookings were accepted through its dealers or on Audi India’s website. Once launched, the A8 L will compete with Mercedes-Benz S-Class, the BMW 7 Series and the Lexus LS in the segment.

Design

At the front, the facelifted A8 L will get a wider and bolder chrome studded grille. The chrome studs give the design a 3D effect. Redesigned Digital Matrix LED headlamps, consisting of approximately 1.3 million micro mirrors, will be added to the new A8 L along with a newly designed front bumper. The new A8 L will sport angular front air dams over the outgoing model. The car will also come with new five-spoke dual-tone alloy wheels, a redesigned rear bumper, and new wraparound LED tail lights.

Interiors

Inside the A8 L, the facelifted car will have minimal changes. It will sport a 10.1-inch infotainment system. It will also have MMI Navigation Plus. Like the outgoing version, 2022 Audi A8 L will have a curved-shaped 8.6-inch all-digital driver’s console and a state-of-the-art music system. For rear passengers, the car will have two full-HD 10.1-inch displays attached to the backs of the front seats.

Engine

Although the A8 L is globally available with multiple powertrain options, the luxury sedan is expected to come in only one engine trim in India. The A8 L will draw power from a 3-litre turbocharged petrol engine with 48V mild-hybrid technology. The powertrain is likely to have an output of 335bhp and goes from 0-100 km in 5.7 seconds. The engine comes with an eight-step Tiptronic automatic transmission and Quattro all-wheel-drive system.

Prices

The 2022 Audi A8 L is expected to be priced around Rs 1.5 crore (ex-showroom).