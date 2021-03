Audi India has announced that it will officially launch the S5 Sportback in India on March 22.

Placed in between the A5 and the RS5 in the Indian portfolio, the new launch will be locking horns with the likes of Mercedes-AMG C 43, Mercedes-Benz GLC 43 AMG and BMW M340i, among other luxury automobiles.

The German carmaker also shared a sneak peek of the luxury sedan with a social media post. The teaser shows that the S5 Sportback features sleek LED headlamps and DRLs, which lend a sporty look to the car.

The wait is over. The time is now.

— Audi India (@AudiIN) March 16, 2021

The interior of the car is expected to have features such as Apple CarPlay, Android Auto compatibility, voice control, Bluetooth connectivity, built-in navigation, passive entry, blind-spot monitoring among others.

The S5 Sportback will, in all likelihood, feature a 3-litre V6 TFSI engine, which can deliver 342bhp and 700Nm of torque. The high power engine lends the machine the ability to hit from zero to 100 kmph in less than five seconds, reports say.