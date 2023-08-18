Audi has introduced its latest electric SUV, the Q8 e-tron, in India with two body styles and two battery options. The Q8 e-tron is a facelift of the previous e-tron model, with improved range and performance. The Q8 e-tron competes with the BMW iX and the Jaguar i-Pace in the luxury electric SUV segment.

Price and bookings

The Q8 e-tron is priced starting at Rs 1.14 crore for the SUV version, while the Sportback version costs starting Rs 1.18 crore, ex-showroom, India. The prices vary depending on the battery size, with the 50 variant being cheaper than the 55 variant. The detailed price list of the Q8 e-tron in India is as follows:

- Q8 e-tron 50: Rs 1.14 crore

- Q8 e-tron 55: Rs 1.26 crore

- Q8 e-tron Sportback 50: Rs 1.18 crore

- Q8 e-tron Sportback 55: Rs 1.30 crore

Bookings for the Q8 e-tron are underway for a token amount of Rs 5 lakh.

Battery and range

The Q8 e-tron comes with two battery options – a 95kW battery for the 50 variant and a 114kW battery for the 55 variant. The battery powers two electric motors – one on each axle – which have a combined output of 340hp and 408hp in the 50 and 55 variants, respectively, while the torque output is 664Nm for both versions.

The claimed range varies depending on the battery size as well as body style. The SUV has a maximum claimed range of 491km and 582km in the 50 and 55 variants, respectively, while the Sportback has a maximum range of 505km and 600km in the 50 and 55 variants respectively.

Audi is providing a 22kW AC charger with the Q8 e-tron, and it can support up to 170kW DC fast charging. With the former, Audi claims the Q8 e-tron 50 can charge from 0-100 percent in about 4.45 hours, while the 55 variant with the larger battery pack takes six hours for a full charge.

Design and features

The Q8 e-tron gets some minor cosmetic updates on the exterior, such as a new mesh design for the grille, a new light bar connecting the headlamps, a new Audi logo in solid white, edgier bumpers and gloss black front chin.

The interior remains largely unchanged, with a dual touchscreen setup on the centre console, an all-digital instrument cluster with Audi’s Virtual Cockpit Plus, a panoramic sunroof, four-zone climate control and a Bang and Olufsen speaker system. A new addition is a 360-degree camera for parking assistance. However, wireless Apple CarPlay is still missing from the equipment list.