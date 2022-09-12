    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Audi Q7 Limited Edition launched before festive season, check price, features and more

    The carmaker will be selling only 50 exclusive units of this vehicle in India. While there are no mechanical changes to the Audi Q7 Limited edition, there will be cosmetic upgrades in the new vehicle.

    Audi India launched the Q7 Limited edition before the upcoming festive season at a sticker price of Rs 88.08 lakh (ex-showroom, India). The carmaker will be selling only 50 exclusive units of this vehicle. While there are no mechanical changes to the Q7 Limited edition, there will be cosmetic upgrades in the new vehicle such as running boards, Quattro entry LED, and Audi Ring foil in silver. The Limited edition is based on the Technology trim and it will be available only in Barrique Brown colour.
    Design
    The 2022 Audi Q7 Limited edition comes with a tweaked grille design. The flat single-frame grille upfront retains the octagonal outline but gets a new sill trim. The SUV gets adaptive windshield wipers with integrated washer nozzles, 19-inch five-spoke star style design alloy wheels and a panoramic sunroof.
    ALSO READ:  Yulu receives $82 million in Series B funding from Magna International
    Inside the car, the cabin gets a digital instrument cluster with two large touchscreens in the centre console. The touchscreen on top is that of the infotainment system, while the one sitting below is for climate control. The 8.6-inch MMI touch control panel for the 4-Zone air conditioner is paired with an air ioniser and aromatisation. The cabin will see cricket leather upholstery with a front centre armrest.
    The Audi Q7 Limited edition will come with a Comfort key for keyless entry and an electric tailgate.
    There are 30 shades of ambient lighting in the Limited Edition Audi. The 2022 Audi Q7 Limited Edition has a seven-seater configuration.
    Powertrain
    The 2022 Audi Q7 SUV will be powered by a 3.0-litre V6 TFSI engine which produces 340 hp of max power and 500 Nm of peak torque. The engine is paired with an 8-speed automatic gearbox. The car claims to go from 0-100 kmph in 5.9 seconds. It has a top speed of 250 kmph. The engine also comes with a 48-volt hybrid system and Quattro all-wheel drive.
    ALSO READ:  Bottomline | Why EVs are good for business, not as good for the world
     
    (Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)

