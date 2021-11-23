Audi Q5 2021 India launch today: Check prices, features, availability here

Audi India will be launching the Audi Q5 2021 for the Indian market on Tuesday. The launch of the SUV, which made its global debut last year, was delayed in the country due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The car is expected to be priced anywhere between Rs 55 lakh and Rs 60 lakh (ex-showroom). The company has already opened bookings for the car at a token price of Rs 2 lakh.

Some of the changes in the SUV include larger front grilles, full-LED headlights along with LED DRLs, and LED tail lights. It has redesigned silver skid plates, side skirts, roof rails and bumper. Additionally, the new Q5 will come with 19-inch 5 double-spoke star style alloy wheels.

In terms of the powertrain, the 2021 Q5 will only be available in a petrol variant. The 2.0-litre 45 TFSI engine will be capable of producing 247 bhp and 370 Nm of peak torque which is mated to a 7-speed S-Tronic automatic dual-clutch gearbox. The SUV will also come with a mild-hybrid feature with a 12-volt brake energy recuperation system. As standard, the Q5 will come with the Quattro all-wheel drive (AWD) system .

The cabin of the luxury SUV features a new trim of black and tan leather upholstery. A 10.1 inch infotainment system dominates the dashboard. Audi has fitted interiors with features such as Audi Park Assist, comfort key with the sensor-controlled boot-lid operation, Audi Exclusive Inlays in Black Piano Lacquer, Audi Virtual Cockpit Plus, B&O Premium 3D Sound System, new steering wheel, dual-zone automatic climate control and more.

The vehicle is expected to be a segment leader in safety with multiple airbags, ABS with EBD, ESP, traction control and more.

The Q5 will be available in two trims — Premium Plus and Technology.