Audi Q3 Sportback SUV bookings open in India

Audi’s latest Q3 Sportback, which is essentially a coupe-style version of the Q3 SUV, is the company’s entry-level luxury SUV and shares the mechanicals and the interior with the standard Q3 SUV.

German luxury vehicles manufacturer Audi, on Monday, has started accepting bookings for the upcoming Q3 Sportback SUV in India. Customers can place their orders by paying a token amount of Rs 2 lakh.

In India, the SUV is likely to come equipped with the S-Line exterior package, 18-inch five-spoke alloy wheels, a panoramic sunroof, LED headlamps and a gesture-controlled tailgate. The new Q3 Sportback also features a 3-spoke steering wheel with a 10.1-inch digital instrument cluster and a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment unit along with a 10-speaker audio system.

The SUV is also equipped with features like 2-zone automatic climate, wireless charging, electrically adjustable front seats with 4-way lumbar support and ambient lighting, among others. The Q3 Sportback gets two interior upholstery colour options – Okapi Brown and Pearl Beige.

In terms of dimensions, the Q3 Sportback is 4,518mm long, 1,843mm wide and 1,558mm tall. The company is offering the Q3 Sportback with five paint options - Turbo Blue, Glacier White, Chronos Grey, Mythos Black and Navarra Blue.

In terms of powertrain, there’s no difference between the Q3 and the Q3 Sportback as both are powered by the same 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine that makes 187 BHP and 320 Nm. The engine is mated to a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission and the Quattro all-wheel drive system.

Audi claims that the new Q3 Sportback can sprint from 0-100 km in 7.3 seconds and has a top speed of 220 kph.