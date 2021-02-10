Audi launches first-fully electric sedan, E-tron GT; may be launched in India in late-2021

German auto major Audi unveiled its much-anticipated first-fully electric sedan, the E-tron GT. The four-door coupé has been launched in two versions – the E-Tron GT quattro and a sportier, RS E-Tron GT. Both are powered by two electric motors, one on each axle.

Welcome the next era, the Audi e-tron GT quattro. Join special and progressive thinkers as they celebrate the release of our newest fully electric car.https://t.co/v9oEP2NVrO#Audi #etronGT #FutureIsAnAttitude pic.twitter.com/GOvR9P99h7 — Audi (@AudiOfficial) February 9, 2021

The four-door electric flagship resembles the first E-tron GT concept from 2018 — it has a heavily sloping roofline, wide track, broad shoulder line and low bonnet.

It has a honeycomb-pattern grille that’s painted in the body colour with a black surround. The grille’s main purpose is to hide the sensors used by the car’s assist systems. Other features include LED headlights and tail-lights. The wheel sizes ate from 19 inch to 21 inch.

A 238hp electric motor powers the front axle of the E-tron GT quattro. The rear axle is powered by a 435hp motor. Both motors produce a total system output of 475hp and 630Nm. There is a boost mode, too, that takes the peak power to 530hp for 2.5sec when using launch control. The E-tron GT can go from 0-100kph in 4.1sec, with the top speed being 245kph.

The RS E-tron GT powertrain can churn out 598hp and 830Nm of torque. Here, thanks to the powerful rear motor, the total system output rises to 598hp and 830Nm of torque. In boost mode, power goes up to 646hp. The RS E-tron GT goes from 0-100kph in 3.3sec, with a top speed of 250kph.

Inside, there is a single 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system layout with a button for climate control. Other features include a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, connected car technology and a range of driver assistance and safety systems.

In India, the German carmaker is likely to price the E-tron GT around Rs 1.6 crore (ex-showroom) for the regular model. Here, it will compete with the Porsche Taycan.