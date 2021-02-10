Auto
Audi launches first-fully electric sedan, E-tron GT; may be launched in India in late-2021
Updated : February 10, 2021 05:09 PM IST
As far India is concerned, the car is likely to be launched in the country towards the end of this year in three trims — regular, S and RS.
The four-door electric flagship resembles the first E-tron GT concept from 2018 — it has a heavily sloping roofline, wide track, broad shoulder line and low bonnet.
Inside, there is a single 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system layout with a button for climate control.