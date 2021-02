Audi is all set to take the luxury SUV (electric vehicle) segment of the Indian market by storm. On February 14, Audi India shared a teaser of what appears to be its first all-electric vehicle, Audi e-Tron, offering for India.

Audi's e-Tron will lock horns with Mercedes-Benz's EQC SUV. The concept EQ was first unveiled in 2016 and made its debut in the Indian market last year.

Besides EQC, the e-Tron will also be competing with the likes of I-Pace, Jaguar's first all-electric vehicle in India. The luxury brand claims I-Pace can accelerate up to 100 kph in just 4.8 seconds. It is expected to be launched in March 2021 in India.

Now, coming back to Audi's much-anticipated e-Tron. Powered by two electric motors, the manufacturer claims, the EV accelerates from zero to 100km/hour quickly and its start-off performance can be compared with a sports car. An all-wheel-drive system makes it suitable not just for everyday driving but also for off-roading.

According to a report on Carwale.com, the front motor of the car, placed at the axle, puts out 309Nm of torque; the rear motor, on the other hand, has an output of 355Nm torque.

The combined power delivery of the vehicle is a monstrous 402bhp and produces 664Nm of peak torque. The top speed of e-Tron is said to be about 200kmph.

"The standard mobile charging system can be used with either a 230-volt household outlet or a 400-volt three-phase outlet, while the optional 'connect' charging system doubles the charging power to as much as 22 kW," it says on its website.

One can control all charging processes as well as pre-heating/pre-cooling via your smartphone with the myAudi app, the manufacturers said. Running on a 95 kWh lithium-ion battery, packed with 36 cell modules, the e-Tron, Audi claims, can last for 400 km on a single charge.