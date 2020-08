German luxury car maker Audi on Thursday announced opening of bookings in India for its all-new sport utility vehicle (SUV) Audi RS Q8.

The Audi RS Q8 can be booked with an initial amount of Rs 15 lakh, Audi India said in a statement.

"Our fourth product launch for this year, the Audi RS Q8 is an epitome of performance and aggressive styling. With its twin-turbo V8 petrol engine, the Audi RS Q8 combines the power of an RS model with the elegance of a premium coupe and the flexibility of an SUV," Audi India Head Balbir Singh Dhillon said in the statement.

He further said, "We are seeing a great response to the Audi Q8, an SUV that we launched earlier this year. This prompted us to bring the Audi RS Q8 to India at the earliest."