Audi India announces price hike due to increase in input costs, custom duty

Recently, the company launched the Q3 Sportback SUV at Rs 51.43 lakh, which is available only in the top-spec trim and is nearly Rs 1 lakh more expensive than the standard Q3.

German carmaker Audi on Tuesday announced that it will increase the prices of Audi Q3 and Q4 Sportback SUVs by up to 1.6 percent starting May 01, 2023. The luxury automobile manufacturer said the price hike is due to the rising input and increased custom duty costs.

Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, while speaking about the price hike, said, "…the rise in customs duty and input costs have compelled us to amend our prices upwards. While we have tried to absorb the impact at various levels, the current situation necessitates a price increase.”

The company recently raised the prices of select models like the Audi Q8 Celebration, Audi RS5, and Audi S5 by up to 2.4 percent. The automaker’s current line-up in India includes sedans like A4, A6 and A8 L, to the SUVs such as Q3, Q3 Sportback, Q5, Q7 and Q8.

Audi India also offers performance SUVs like Audi S5 Sportback, RS5 Sportback, and RS Q8. The German carmaker’s electric vehicle portfolio, under the e-Tron brand, includes the Audi e-Tron 50, Audi e-Tron 55, Audi e-Tron Sportback 55 and Audi e-Tron GT and Audi RS e-Tron GT.

Recently, the company launched the Q3 Sportback SUV at Rs 51.43 lakh, which is available only in the top-spec trim and is nearly Rs 1 lakh more expensive than the standard Q3.

Interestingly, Audi's this price hike comes days after several Indian carmakers, including Maruti Suzuki India, announced to increase in the prices of all their models from FY24.

Also Read: Bajaj Auto to now manage Triumph bikes sales in India