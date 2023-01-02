Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, said the company's growth in 2022 is higher than the estimated growth of 20-22 percent of the luxury segment in the country. He also said that the company witnessed sales growth in all its segments in India.

German automaker Audi on Monday, announced a 27.14 percent rise in its retail sales in India. The company sold 4,187 units in 2022 as against 3,293 units in 2021. The luxury automaker also reported that the supply chain challenges and semiconductor scarcity still hold back the full potential of growth.

Audi India further added that its performance in 2022 was because of its strong product portfolio, revival in customer sentiment and strong business continuity. Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, said the company's growth in 2022 is higher than the estimated growth of 20-22 percent of the luxury segment in the country. He also revealed that the company witnessed sales growth in all its segments in India.

Dhillon added that the company showed improvement in performance in 2022 despite hitting roadblocks caused by global issues like semiconductor availability and shipment challenges.

Audi India has also increased the prices of its vehicles by up to 1.7 percent in most of its models from January 1.

The carmaker stated that the increase in its sales in 2022 was propelled by its three main launches — Audi Q7, Audi A8 L and Audi Q3. Apart from sedans — A4 and A6, SUVs Q5 and Q8 — its electric cars e-Tron and e-Tron Sportback remained volume-sellers for the brand.

Dhillon said, “Not only are the sales numbers growing, but the pre-owned business — Audi Approved: plus — is also growing. It's actually growing more than double the new car sales.”

The company has also increased its pre-owned car showrooms in the country to 22 in 2022, up from 14 at the end of 2021.

Dhillon, while talking about the company’s outlook for 2023, said Audi India expects another strong performance in 2023 with its full range of products on offer — SUVs, sedans and electric cars. "Our portfolio is complete, and our Q range, which was always our strength, is complete. Now, we will also be starting the deliveries of the new Q3 from this month," he added.

(With inputs from PTI)