Audi e-tron, e-tron Sportback launched in India; priced from Rs 99.99 lakh

German luxury carmaker Audi launched its electric SUVs -- e-tron 50, e-tron 55, and e-tron Sportback 55, priced at Rs 99.99 lakh, Rs 1.16 crore, and Rs 1.18 crore (ex-showroom) respectively.

Audi e-tron and Sportback are powered by electric motors in the front and rear with a combined power of 300kW (e-tron 55 and Sportback 55) and 230kW (on e-tron 50). Sportback 55 and e-tron 55 accelerate from zero to 100 kmph in 5.7 seconds whereas the e-tron 50 does this in 6.8 seconds.

The single charge range is 359-484 km for e-tron 55 and Sportback 55 (WLTP (Worldwide harmonized Light vehicles Test Procedure) cycle).

The 11kW portable AC home charger (which comes with the car) is capable of up to 150kW DC charging for SUVs. Audi will soon tie up 100 chargers across 75 key cities. Charging is complimentary at all dealers while select Audi dealers will be equipped with 50kW DC fast charger. The high voltage battery warranty is eight years or 1.6 lakh km.

The standard warranty is two years but owners can opt for a two-to-five year service package. Roadside assistance is complimentary for five years.

The SUVs have quattro permanent all-wheel drive, progressive steering, adaptive air suspension, 4-zone climate control, and a panoramic sunroof as standard offerings.

Audi claims that the digital matric LED headlamps and animated projections are a first in the country.

Audi India Head Balbir Singh Dhillon said the three electric SUV launches mark the beginning of Audi's electrification journey. The new launches are the "perfect confluence" of luxury, zero emissions, performance, and everyday use, he said. He added that they are offering a best-in-class three-year buyback.

Dhillon claimed that e-tron and Sportback are the top-selling electric SUVs globally due to performance, efficiency, safety, and other exterior-interior features.

The e-tron hub is a special tab on Audi connect app, which guides users.

The SUVs offer 16 speakers of Bang & Olufsen 3D surround sound system. The air quality package comes with air ionizer and fragrance dispenser.

The customers of the year 2021 will receive a complimentary wall box charger.