Audi's latest concept vehicle is the car of the future | Watch

Audi's Acivesphere concept vehicle has some of the coolest car tech in the world. From augmented reality, mixed reality optics to high-tech headsets there is a lot of going in this car. Watch what makes it so cool.

The influence of Artificial Intelligence is becoming pervasive, with carmaker Audi introducing its groundbreaking 'Activesphere' concept vehicle earlier this year. This all-electric luxury SUV serves as a platform for showcasing potential future technologies for the Volkswagen luxury brand. Among its impressive features, the 'Activesphere' concept vehicle comes equipped with augmented reality glasses and a unique capability to transform into a small pickup truck.

In a captivating video walkthrough by the YouTube channel Supercar Blondie, the car's remarkable features are revealed, solidifying its status as one of the most cutting-edge car tech innovations in the world.

An immersive driving experience

One standout attribute is the SUV's rear glass, which slides forward, creating an open-air space that functions as a flatbed trunk for hauling objects. Audi aptly refers to this versatile cargo bed as the "active back."

The augmented reality glasses serve as a replacement for traditional screens, offering a streamlined and unobstructed dashboard. They display gauges, controls, and other essential elements, eliminating the need for physical screens. This design allows drivers to focus on their surroundings or fully appreciate the vehicle's aesthetics. Audi describes the vehicle controls and information as an "invisible" or "digital" layer, creating an immersive and seamless driving experience.

Referred to as "Audi Dimensions," the displays adapt based on the driver's gaze and anticipated needs. Remarkably, hand gestures can be used to control various functions, providing a futuristic and intuitive user experience. The versatility of these augmented reality glasses extends beyond the vehicle itself, offering assistance and information for activities such as golfing or hiking. They provide distance measurements, navigation guidance, and even display 3D content and interactive elements, seamlessly integrating with the real environment.

Design choices and autonomous capabilities

In addition to these groundbreaking features, the Activesphere concept vehicle incorporates intriguing design choices. It includes carriage doors, offering a wider entry into the vehicle, as well as a retractable steering wheel that highlights the vehicle's autonomous capabilities.

It's worth noting that the "active back" and the augmented reality glasses are conceptual ideas intended to showcase future possibilities rather than immediate production features. Furthermore, the retractable steering wheel is a technology present in all of Audi's "sphere" concept vehicles, representing the brand's commitment to personalized and immersive driving experiences.

The "sphere" concept symbolizes the interior space and design philosophy of these vehicles. Prior to the Activesphere, Audi unveiled three other "sphere" concept vehicles: the Skysphere roadster in 2021, followed by the Grandsphere sedan and Urbansphere in April 2022. Each of these vehicles exhibits futuristic design elements and embraces a modular approach, aligning with Audi's vision for the future of mobility.