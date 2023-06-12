Audi's latest concept vehicle is the car of the future | Watch

By CNBCTV18.com

Audi's Acivesphere concept vehicle has some of the coolest car tech in the world. From augmented reality, mixed reality optics to high-tech headsets there is a lot of going in this car. Watch what makes it so cool.

The influence of Artificial Intelligence is becoming pervasive, with carmaker Audi introducing its groundbreaking 'Activesphere' concept vehicle earlier this year. This all-electric luxury SUV serves as a platform for showcasing potential future technologies for the Volkswagen luxury brand. Among its impressive features, the 'Activesphere' concept vehicle comes equipped with augmented reality glasses and a unique capability to transform into a small pickup truck.

In a captivating video walkthrough by the YouTube channel Supercar Blondie, the car's remarkable features are revealed, solidifying its status as one of the most cutting-edge car tech innovations in the world. Watch the video here