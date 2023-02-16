homeauto NewsAther Energy to install 2,500 charging stations by 2023 end

Ather Energy to install 2,500 charging stations by 2023 end

By CNBCTV18.com Feb 16, 2023

The company, which has already installed over 1,000 fast charging stations across 80 cities in the country, aims to expand its charging infrastructure to facilitate a hassle-free transition to EVs.

Bangalore-headquartered electric two-wheeler maker Ather Energy on Thursday announced to install more than 2,500 charging stations by the end of 2023.

Ather Energy claims that its charging stations, also known as Ather Grids, are the biggest fast-charging network for two-wheeler EVs in the country. It further said that 60 per cent of its current installations are in Tier-II and Tier-III cities.
Ravneet Phokela, Chief Business Officer of Ather Energy, in a company statement, said, “The company is accelerating its scale up, and also adding Neighbourhood Charging - a charging solution focused on semi-private spaces such as apartment blocks, office, tech-parks etc.”
Ather, backed by Hero MotoCorp, witnessed its best-ever monthly sales in January and delivered 12,419 units. Currently, the company has a presence across 80 cities and is looking at increasing its retail footprint to 150 centres in 100 cities by March 2023.
(With inputs from PTI)
Also Read: Ola Electric to open 500 showrooms by next month
