Auto Ather Energy raises $35 million in funding round led by Sachin Bansal Updated : November 07, 2020 03:06 PM IST This round of investment will allow Ather Energy to accelerate its expansion plans and speed up the deliveries of its electric scooter, Ather 450X. With this round, Bansal's total investment in the startup stands at $53 million, according to the release.