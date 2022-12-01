Ather Energy sold 7,234 vehicles in November, registers whopping 260% growth

Last month, the company's total passenger vehicle dispatches rose 122 percent to 8,213 units as against 2,648 units in the year-ago period.

Electric two-wheeler maker Ather Energy on Thursday said its total wholesales increased by a whopping 260 percent to 7,234 units in November. The company sold 2,198 units in November 2021. Last month, the company's total passenger vehicle dispatches rose 122 percent to 8,213 units as against 2,648 units in the year-ago period.

In July this year, Tarun Mehta, co-founder, and CEO said the eventual goal of Ather Energy will be a publicly-listed company.

Also Read: Government steps up audits of all EV firms taking FAME subsidy

Mehta said last fiscal, the company grew almost six times in revenue to Rs 400 crore plus. This fiscal, the company is expecting at least 3-5x in revenues. So there is enormous growth ahead of us.

He added that if the company is incredibly successful by the year-end, it will comprise around 30 to 35 percent of the Indian EV scooter market, but that would be 1 percent of the Indian two-wheeler market.

Mehta said no Ather scooter in operation has ever had a fire incident. "The one scooter which caught fire was a vehicle where some of the components were replaced by the user and the scooter had an accident where the battery pack got damaged and then in a complete miss of SOP, our teams threw water on it to clean it submerging the live damaged battery pack with water. So outside of this one scooter, we have never had an incident," he said.