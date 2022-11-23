Ather Energy opens another facility in Bengaluru to meet 450X and 450 Plus scooter demand

Ather Energy inaugurated its second manufacturing facility to help the company expand its production capacity from 120,000 to 420,000 to meet the increasing demand for 450X and 450 Plus scooters.

Electric scooter manufacturer Ather Energy inaugurated a second manufacturing facility in Hosur, Bengaluru, on Wednesday. The manufacturing facility is spread across 300,000 sq. ft and will help the company expand its production capacity from 120,000 to 420,000 units per annum. This plant expansion aims to cater to the increasing demand for Ather's 450X and 450 Plus scooters.

The new facility at Bengaluru has one unit dedicated to battery production and the other for vehicle assembly. The battery unit will have five assembly lines, and the vehicle assembly will have two assembly lines.

"Rapid scale-up is susceptible to quality issues, and delivering safe and reliable products to our customers is our biggest priority while creating a vision for the plant. With deep investments and innovation done on processes and machines, this plant will help us to further strengthen our leadership in delivering quality vehicles," Swapnil Jain, co-founder and CTO of Ather Energy , said.

As per the smart electric scooter manufacturer, most of its supplier base is in Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, making the Silicon Valley of India an ideal location for the factory.

Ather Energy on Sunday said it has planned to set up 150 fast-charging grids in Tamil Nadu by the end of FY23. It had inaugurated its first experience centre in Salem to expand its retail footprint in the state.

"Ather Energy has experienced an encouraging response across the state for its scooters. With a high rate of EV adoption and growing acceptance for high-end electric two-wheelers, Tamil Nadu is an important market for Ather Energy," chief business officer Ravneet Singh Phokela said to PTI.

Ather Energy recently announced its partnership with IDFC Bank to offer financing options for its 450X and 450 Plus scooter, thus making Ather scooters more accessible.

The scheme also provides flexibility to customers by approval in 45 minutes and zero processing fee. It also allows a down payment as low as 5 percent of the on-road price applicable in the respective city.

