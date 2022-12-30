Ather Energy likely to unveil its first sub-Rs 1 lakh e-scooter on January 7

In terms of features, Ather is likely to retain most of the features that are offered with its third-generation 450X bikes. The lack of these premium features might help the company to launch the new e-scooter at around Rs 90,000.

Bangalore-headquartered electric vehicle (EV) maker Ather Energy is expected to unveil a new e-scooter at its community day on January 7, 2023. Currently, the homegrown EV maker has two models in its lineup - the 450 Plus and the 450X.

While the company hasn’t disclosed any details of this upcoming scooter, reports suggest that Ather is likely to present the new scooter in an entry-level segment. Currently, none of Ather’s offering fall in the sub-Rs 1 lakh e-scooter segment.

With the government subsidies ending in the future, the company is likely to launch a new scooter at a lower price point than its current products. This new e-scooter could go up against the likes of Ola S1 Air and might feature a smaller battery pack and a less powerful electric motor.

Ather is also likely to offer the upcoming e-scooter with a simple design and suspension to bring down the overall cost. The company’s new scooter is currently under testing and is likely to get the same aluminium space-frame chassis as 450X or use steel instead.

In terms of features, Ather is likely to retain most of the features that are offered with its third-generation 450X bikes. The lack of these premium features might help the company to launch the new e-scooter at around Rs 90,000.

Ather Energy’s upcoming budget scooter is expected to come with a driving range of around 100km on a single charge. In addition to this, the company is also working on a maxi-scooter, for which it had already registered a patent too.

Also Read | From Renault Duster to Volkswagen Polo and Hyundai Santro, cars that got discontinued in 2022