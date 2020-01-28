Ather Energy launches 450X scooter at Rs 99,000; monthly subscription options of Rs 1,699, Rs 1,999 available

Bengaluru-based electric vehicle company Ather Energy on Tuesday launched 450X electric scooter at an ex-showroom price of Rs 99,000 in Bengaluru. The electric scooter will cost Rs 85,000 in Delhi.

The two-wheeler will come with three new colours and Pro and Plus variants. Ather offers a subscription and an upfront purchase option.

Ather gives significant upgrades to the Ather Pro with a range of 85 km, 26 nm of torque, 10kg lighter than 450, Bluetooth hardware, fast charging stations that are 50 percent faster than older Ather stations.

Ather Plus and Pro Variants will be rolled out in July. “450X is one of the quickest and smartest out there. With a superior lithium-ion battery pack, enhanced motor performance, fresh colours, a new Android Open Source OS, faster charging and a whole new ownership plan,” Ather Energy said on its website.

“The Ather 450X dashboard is now re-designed to do more. A new Snapdragon 212 processor with integrated 4G LTE, new dark mode for round-the-clock visibility and a new Android Open Source OS takes the ride experience to a whole new level.”

The company said if a customer see a drop in battery performance below 80 percent, they will get it replaced.

The 450X Plus variant will come at a cost of Rs 1.49 lakh in Bengaluru. The Pro variant will be available at Rs 1.59 lakh. In both the variants, battery comes with three years warranty.