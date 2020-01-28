Auto
Ather Energy launches 450X scooter at Rs 99,000; monthly subscription options of Rs 1,699, Rs 1,999 available
Updated : January 28, 2020 03:20 PM IST
Ather 450X scooter will come with three new colours and Pro and Plus variants.
Ather gives significant upgrades to the Ather Pro with a range of 85 km, 26 nm of torque, among others.
Ather Plus and Pro Variants will be rolled out in July.
