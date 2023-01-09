Ather confident of high growth aided by boost in production

Ather Energy recently rolled out its flagship EV Scooter 450X gen 3. The Bengaluru based EV startup also rolled out AtherStack 5.0 which includes a new UI for the dashboard and Google vector maps. CNBC TV18 got a chance to exclusively speak to Tarun Mehta, Co-founder and CEO of Ather Energy.

Ather Energy recently rolled out its flagship EV Scooter 450X gen 3. The Bengaluru based EV startup also rolled out AtherStack 5.0 which includes a new UI for the dashboard and Google vector maps. Four new colours, new seat, and AutoHold feature. The company also announced 5 year extended battery warranty program, and gave existing customers of older variants a chance to upgrade to 450X Gen 3 starting from Rs 70,000. CNBC TV18 got a chance to exclusively speak to Tarun Mehta, Co-founder and CEO of Ather Energy.

Q: 2022 was a blockbuster year for EVs, how was the past year for you?

Year 2022 beat everyone's estimates on Electric Vehicle sales in every segment. People are adopting EVs and a major jump has been seen in electric 2-wheelers. We grew 5x in 2022 which was beyond our imagination. With continued FAME scheme and state incentives, year 2023 looks even better. We expect a huge jump in sales. Our product is working, we are adding more production and opening new stores. We have 80,000 owners across the country and we are likely to add 45,000 more owners in the next 3 months. We are likely to see 30-35 percent E-2W penetration by the end of this year.

Q: What are your big plans for 2023? What's the outlook on margins?

We want to sell scooters profitably and need to build a sustainable company. We're not profitable right now but we are on the right path. We have enough capacity right now and will add on the maximum capacity to deliver to rising orders. Our customer base in loyal and the older 450X generation owners are now buying new 450X as an upgrade. Our margin is still small but confident it'll grow.

Q: What about the plans for new products in 2023? We know the company has plans for a electric motorcycle but what product pipeline is in the offering?

There are no plans to launch more products as of now. We have enough orders, growth is steady, customers are getting used to the product and are loyal. As of now we will sit with 450X for now, we will keep launching more variants this year. We would want a lower variant at a lower price but we don't want to compromise with the quality and product just because of a lower price. Making a motorcycle will take at least 1 year to design, because it will have to be built from scratch we will not be using the same platform. Motorcycle is at least 3-5 years away.

Q: The FAME scheme's timeframe is till 2024, what are your plans for a zero subsidy scenario? Any plans of international expansion?

We are working on a zero subsidy scenario. The whole industry is benefitted from FAME scheme, it is driving growth. We are not subsidy independent, we are getting close to it. The company is also impacted by volatile cell prices in the past year. We are absorbing cell prices. We're thinking on pilots for international expansion, there are no immediate plans right now.

The Union Budget is around the corner, what are your expectations?

From the past 2-3 years the government has supported the EV industry with many announcements like FAME scheme and now PLI. Government's steps have really generated demand. We would want continued support for the industry in the upcoming budget. Government's policies are correct for EV sector's growth.