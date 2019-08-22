At Rs 9.69 lakh starting price, Kia's Seltos is going after its own sister brand

In a dull market the launch of South Korean carmaker Kiaâ€™s feature-rich SUV, Seltos, is a rare moment of excitement. With over 32,000 bookings already and a production capacity of 3 lakh units, Kiaâ€™s competitive pricing has surprised the industry and has put it squarely in competition with its own sister brand Hyundai in India.

Starting at less than Rs 10 lakh, the Seltos beats Hyundaiâ€™s Creta, with the 1.5 l petrol variant at a price of Rs 9.69 lakhs, versus Rs9.99 lakh for Creta. The Seltos, one must note, offers a BS-VI engine at the price of an old BS-IV Creta. Â It also leaves behind Morris Garagesâ€™ Hector, which was launched in June with a price range of Rs 12.18 â€“ Rs 16.88 lakhs. Deliveries for the car will begin immediately.

With Tata Motorsâ€™ Harrier, MGâ€™s Hector, and Hyundaiâ€™s Creta all competing in the same space, the feature-loaded, BS-VI compliant Seltosâ€™s is the price to beat. MGâ€™s Hector so far has received 28,000 bookings (the company isnâ€™t accepting any more bookings) and has dispatched around 1500 cars so far. Kia on the other hand has said it has ample capacity to cater to demand, and continues to accept bookings for the Seltos.

Hyundai sold only 6,585 units of the Creta in July this year, down 36.82% at 10,775 units from the same month last year. With the hype around the Seltos which comes packed with never-seen-before features and styling in the segment, the positive surprise on the pricing front only makes a stronger case for the carmaker, in which Hyundai owns a majority stake, albeit at the cost of its own parent brandâ€™s rival product.

So far, Hyundaiâ€™s Creta is the bestselling model in the mid-sized SUV segment, comprising 70% of the sales in the market. But with Kiaâ€™s new offering and a 3,00,000-strong production capacity, the game looks poised to change.