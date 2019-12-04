#RBIMonetaryPolicy#GDP#Maharashtra
Aston Martin swings to third-quarter loss as volumes drop

Updated : December 04, 2019 02:01 PM IST

Volumes to dealers fell 16 percent to 1,497 cars in the three months to the end of September as demand in Europe, the Middle East and Africa area dropped 17 percent and Asia was down by a third, hit by weak demand for the company's Vantage model.
