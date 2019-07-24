Aston Martin shares crash on European sales hit

A source familiar with the matter said the company would cut vehicle production as a result of lower sales expectations.
Shares of the company, which listed on the London Stock Exchange in October last year, had tanked 22.9 percent to 798.4 pence by 0857 GMT, putting it at the bottom of the FTSE mid-cap index.
