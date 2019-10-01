Auto

Ashok Leyland's September sales plunge 55%

Updated : October 01, 2019 03:15 PM IST

Commercial vehicles major Ashok Leyland Ltd on Tuesday reported a 55 percent drop in sales last month as compared to sales logged during the corresponding month in 2018.

In a statement, the company said it sold a total of 8,780 units last month, down from 19,374 units sold in September 2018.